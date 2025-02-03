Jonny Smith celebrates opening the scoring against Lincoln at the weekend

Shaun Maloney has signalled his intention to tie down Jonny Smith to a new contract at Wigan Athletic.

The 27-year-old continued his fine form with the opening goal at the weekend against Lincoln City.

It was his fifth goal of the season, added to three assists, despite injury ruling him out until the beginning of October.

Smith, who joined Latics in the summer of 2023 from Burton Albion, is out of contract at the end of the season.

And while strengthening his squad has been a priority during January, Maloney is also desperate to secure the services of a key player.

"Jonny's doing very well at the moment, and he knows how much I like him as a player," said the Latics boss. "We're trying to tie him to a longer deal, so hopefully we can do that in the next week or two.

"I made that decision a couple of weeks ago, I gave Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) the green light to get it done. Hopefully between Gregor and his agent we can get that done.

"Until it's done, it's never done, but I certainly hope we can get that one over the line."

Smith has really come to the fore in recent weeks as Maloney's other wing options have fallen away.

Dion Rankine is sidelined until April with a hamstring problem, while loan star Michael Olakigbe was recalled by parent club Brentford, and Maleace Asamoah has been in and out since his arrival on transfer deadline day last summer.

With Silko Thomas facing the prospect of a long spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off against Lincoln City at the weekend - and Maloney feeling Callum McManaman is 'not quite fully fit', the door is open for Smith - along with January signing Joseph Hungbo - to show how valuable he is to the team.

"Our wingers progress us up the pitch and then, when they get in the final third, they have the freedom to do their own thing," added Maloney. "Joseph Hungbo is a similar profile to Jonny, and the more players we have who can beat people one-v-one, it's exciting for the crowd."