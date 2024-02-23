Wigan Athletic boss 'disappointed' not to beat Cheltenham Town: 'We need more!'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics fell behind inside nine minutes at the DW as Maty Taylor fired home into the bottom corner past Sam Tickle.

Despite dominating the rest of the first half, Latics barely landed a glove on their opponents, with a section of the home support booing the side off at the break.

Shaun Maloney was 'disappointed' Latics didn't manage to force a late winner against Cheltenham

Boosted by a triple half-time substitution - with Callum McManaman, Stephen Humphrys and Josh Magennis coming on - Latics were much better in the second half.

They equalised seven minutes after the restart when Luke Chambers cross-shot was diverted home by Town defender Elliot Bonds.

And they might even have forced a late winner, only for the otherwise impressive Jonny Smith to fire straight at the Cheltenham goalkeeper after good work from Josh Magennis.

"I was probably a little bit disappointed we didn't win it really," acknowledged Maloney.

"I think to have that amount of possession, and to be camped in their half for the whole of the second half, I am a bit disappointed we didn't win it.

"But we have to respect the opposition, and when you concede to a set-play that early on, you immediately know it's going to be a very difficult night in store.

"I didn't like the first half very much...we had a lot of the ball but we didn't have any real threat.

"The second half felt completely different and, to be fair to the players, I could feel the tension, and they kept trying to break down a very resolute Cheltenham team.

"I liked the second half, but in the first half I need a lot more.

"We made the three changes at half-time, and I just needed a different profile on the pitch.

"I knew if we did certain things, we'd have a lot of the ball, but we just needed more threat.

"Sometimes when a team is sitting very deep, you need players who are very good at one-v-ones.