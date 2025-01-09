Shaun Maloney is far from done with his January recruitment

Wigan Athletic are targeting 'two or three' more additions to the squad during the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's the message from manager Shaun Maloney, who has already signed three new players and offloaded three more since New Year's Day - but insists that's 'only a start'.

Latics have swooped for Arsenal defender Josh Robinson and FC Nurnberg winger Joseph Hungbo on three-and-a-half-year deals, as well as bringing in Oxford United striker Will Goodwin on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They've also sold striker Josh Stones to National League leaders York City for a significant six-figure fee, while allowing Premier League loanees Calvin Ramsay and Joe Hugill return to Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.

However, when asked whether further business was in the pipeline, Maloney replied: "Absolutely yes. We've had a very good start to the window, but it's only a start.

"I think Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and the board have done extremely well to get the specific players that I wanted to the club. And now we just need to keep pushing in that direction.

"There's two or three other areas in the team that I want to strengthen, and support the players who are already here and push them. It's been a great window so far, but I need more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having lost the services of midfielders Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith and Baba Adeeko to long-term injury in the last month or so, it comes as no surprise which area Maloney says is most pressing.

"Yeah, I think central midfield would be the one we're looking at most to strengthen," he said. "We'll either try to do something permanent that we'd already identified for next season, or it will be a short-term fix to get us through to the summer.

"But I think you've seen with the signings we've already made, we're trying to create more of a permanent squad rather than too many loans. Having that long-term approach means less short-term turnover in the summer, and we're making decisions now that are also for next season.

"Last summer, we brought in something like 13 players, which is too many. Ideally, you're looking at getting to a point where you're only looking for three or four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke last summer about it being really unstable, and it was only really a month into the season where I felt we had a squad that was together.

I know I made a big thing last summer of wanting as many players before the start of pre-season. But come this summer, I want to be in a position where we're only looking to add the last three or four to the group."

Maloney was also asked if he expected any more players from his squad to be leaving.

"There might be one of the youngsters who goes out on loan, but I don't think we're at that stage in terms of numbers," he added. "Of the other ones, the ones who have been linked with bigger clubs...some of those I can control, some I can't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But if I can keep hold of the squad, and add two or three more bodies, I'll be delighted. Even if things are taken out of our control, we are prepared in those instances. But nobody out...two or three in...that'll be great."