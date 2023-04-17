Wigan Athletic boss explains 'strange' reason for Jack Whatmough decision

The big centre-back - Latics' reigning player of the year - lasted only just past the half-hour, before being replaced by Ashley Fletcher.

And his manager has revealed the unusual circumstances behind his withdrawal.

It was an afternoon to forget for Jack Whatmough at Blackpool on Saturday

"Jack was having problems, struggling with breathing on the pitch, it was a strange one," said Maloney.

"He's been an absolute warrior for us since I've come in, a real warrior.

"You could tell something wasn't right on the pitch, he definitely looked slower, a little bit tentative.

"He'll be a very big player for us in both the coming weeks and also the coming years.

"He's a quiet leader, someone you can build a team around."

The defeat all-but ended any faint hopes Latics had of avoiding an immediate return to League One.

Maloney, though, says he wants his players to keep going to the very end.

"I'll fight until the very last moment of the season," he said.

"But I want to see even more on the pitch.

"I do think the players are giving me the effort I really do.

"I just want even more belief, I never really sensed that at Blackpool, especially in the second half.

"I felt we became less threatening the longer the game went on.

"When we started to kick it up the park, we became less effective.

"Any chances we had came from the way we wanted to play.

"And the next few games, we have to go again, and we have to leave nothing behind."

"I'm still really trying to convince the players that, when they get into certain areas, they have to be aggressive, they have to play with confidence."

The rebuild under Maloney will have a heavy focus on youth, and the club have announced three of their Development Squad have agreed contract extensions.

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle has signed a new three-year deal with the club, while midfielders Baba Adeeko and Harry McHugh have penned two and one-year deals respectively.

