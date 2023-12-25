Shaun Maloney is absolutely the man to lead Wigan Athletic to calmer waters in 2024 after a tumultuous period in the club's history.

Shaun Maloney has the backing of EFL managerial veteran Ian Holloway to lead the Latics rebuild

That's the verdict of Ian Holloway, one of the most experienced managers in EFL history, who has watched on from afar as Latics have skirted with going out of business twice in the last three years.

“Wigan have been an example of how not to do it (run a club) across previous years," said Holloway. "The rules are there to be broken. It's crippling for clubs.

"My club is Bristol Rovers and we've had some ups and downs, but I wouldn't dream of watching anyone else. This is what Wigan supporters are having to worry about.

“I feel for them. Hopefully, new owners will get it right.

"Football is in a strange way, but you must have rules and unfortunately, they have ended on the wrong side of them. My message to the fans is, 'stick with it.'"

“Shaun Maloney is a great talent and has a fantastic footballing brain. It's great these lads are getting the opportunity,” Holloway added.

"He was always a very talented footballer and for me, that's what I see in his management.

"He's put his own mark on Wigan and is not copying Manchester City.

“You need to be your own gaffer and that's what Shaun is doing. Well done and good luck to him.”

With the Boxing Day visit of Derby marking the halfway point of the campaign, Latics have managed to handle the setback of their eight-point deduction to more than hold their own in League One.

That said, following back-to-back defeats at Port Vale and Reading, Maloney believes there is far more to come.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s setback at Reading, the Latics boss said: “It feels like we’ve had a season like this, we had one defeat in 15 before this, and now we’ve had two in a row.