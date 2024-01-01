Wigan Athletic boss hails 'brilliant' display after 'deserved' equaliser at Barnsley

Shaun Maloney felt Jonny Smith's dramatic late leveller at Barnsley was the very least his 'brilliant' Wigan Athletic players.

Latics dominated their promotion-chasing opponents for most of the game at Oakwell, but trailed to a Devante Cole strike heading into the closing stages.

The visitors had created some gilt-edged opportunities – the best falling to Josh Magennis, Jordan Jones and Martial Godo – only to fluff their lines in front of goal.

And it had looked as though Latics would be denied a point when Smith curled in a corner, only for the 'goal' to be disallowed for minimal contact on the home goalkeeper.

However, Latics - and Smith - were not to be denied, when the substitute rattled home an unstoppable strike into the top corner with three minutes to go.

On the back of last Friday's victory's comfortable victory over Carlisle, it gives Latics a positive platform to attack the New Year - with Manchester United up next in the FA Cup next Monday.

"It was very different to the Carlisle game, but I think that's determined by the opponent," said Maloney.

"Barnsley are probably the best team I've seen at high press in the division, and they score a lot of their goals from winning it back in your half.

"But I was so pleased with the amount of chances we created, and it would have been deeply disappointing if we'd not come away with something.

"The performance was so good, and tactically the players were brilliant - which I told them after the game.

"In the last two games they've been asked to do two different things, and they've been brilliant, whether it's been with a back four or a back five.

"I'm so happy with the players, and I just wish we would have won, because I thought the players deserved that.

"You have to stay patient, and that's what I liked about all the substitutes when they came on.