Wigan Athletic boss hails 'mentality' of his side after Blackburn draw

Latics went some way to stopping the rot in their first game since Maloney succeeded Kolo Toure in the hotseat.

All three recent signings - Martin Kelly, Omar Rekik and Danel Sinani - showed up well on debut as Latics took the game to their play-off chasing opponents.

Shaun Maloney watched his Latics side pick up a credible draw at Blackburn in the first match of his tenure

They even had the ball in the net in the second half, although Kelly's effort from a James McClean's corner was chalked off for a foul on the goalkeeper by Callum Lang.

"I'm very happy with the mentality of the group," said Maloney.

"In the second half we had to defend, Blackburn pushed a lot of players forward, but I thought we stood up to it.

"I think we can definitely play a bit more, I was pleased with what we did in the first half.

"I liked the bravery in possession, and remember I'm asking them to do things they haven't done for a while really.

"If anything, I think we could have been even more aggressive, but I'm thinking that will come.

"We've obviously got lots of work to do, but the mentality overall was amazing, the desire not to get beat.

"It's been a big part of the last seven or eight days since we came in, making ourselves a lot harder to beat.

"I asked for the supporters as well to be there for us, and they turned up big time - a big shout out to them."

Maloney acknowledged Latics had a lucky escape in stoppage-time, with Jack Whatmough perhaps fortunate to escape conceding a penalty after colliding with Harry Pickering.

"I think we might have got fortunate there," added Maloney.

"Jack stumbled into the player, and we maybe got fortunate...maybe the Gods were smiling on us there given the work the players put in."

Another positive was the late appearance off the bench of striker Charlie Wyke.