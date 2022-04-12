Wigan Athletic boss hails miraculous point-saver

It looked like the Brewers would sneak a 1-0 victory when, in the four added minutes, Joe Powell spotted Ben Amos off his line and lobbed the ball towards an unguarded net.

Out of nowhere, though, on-loan Newcastle defender Watts raced back and somehow headed the ball over the bar to ensure honours ended even.

"It's one of the best clearances I've ever seen live," enthused Richardson.

Kell Watts

"You work hard during the week to earn that little bit of luck.

"And I thought we were good value for that."

Both sides squandered gilt-edged opportunities to win it before added time, with Josh Magennis being denied by Burton goalkeeper Matej Kovar, and Harry Chapman firing wide after Max Power had sold Amos short with an attempted backpass.

"It was definitely a point gained," added the Latics boss.

"The work ethic has to remain strong when you're coming to places like this, on a wet Tuesday evening.

"I thought they kept us honest, which we knew they would because they're a good side.

"It was a game of mistakes in the end - our best chances came from their mistakes, and their best chances came from our mistakes.

"We probably could have been more productive in the wide areas.

"But we tried to win it throughout, you can see with the subs what our intentions were.