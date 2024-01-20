Wigan Athletic boss happy to take win after 'anxiety' of Royals rumble

Shaun Maloney acknowledged Wigan Athletic 1-0 victory over Reading was a 'really big win' in a 'really big game'.

Shaun Maloney hailed the defensive mentality of his players after the vital victory over Reading

Latics had gone into the game with a five-point buffer over their opponents, who occupied the fourth-bottom spot in League One.

A win for Reading would have cut that deficit to just two, and had Latics looking worryingly over their shoulders.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Thelo Aasgaard's magnificent strike just after the half-hour - worthy of winning any game - won the game.

The win takes Latics - who were deducted eight points last summer for offences committed under the previous ownership - up to 13th in the standings, which is their highest position of the season.

And Maloney could not hide his delight - and relief - as he assessed a potentially priceless three points.

"It was a really big win, you could probably tell by the second half, and the anxiety in the stands," he said. "It was a really big game, and we had to show both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first half, I really liked, we created two or three opportunities that, on another day if we'd taken, could have made it a very different story.

"But that's football, Reading knew it was a big game as well, and they threw everything at us in that second half.

"We required a big save from our goalkeeper right at the end, and also a massive amount of effort across the board.

"We had to show both sides today, because there's not too much between the two teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like their manager, I like how he coaches, and thankfully we came out on the positive side of the result.

"We got beat 2-0 at Reading just before Christmas, and I was actually really happy with the way we played in large parts of the game.

"The first half here felt similar, very good defensively, but this time we had a little bit more in attack.

“We’ve got young lads, and I have to show them support during the hardest times to keep playing, and they’ll get better for sure.