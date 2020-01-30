Wigan Athletic boss hoping floodgates will open now

Paul Cook says Kieffer Moore and Jamal Lowe can both kick on from their roles in helping Wigan Athletic back to winning ways in midweek.

The duo were Cook’s marquee signings last summer, costing in the region of a combined £4.5million from Barnsley and Portsmouth respectively.

After a difficult settling-in period, both doubled their Latics tallies in open play in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday – and Cook believes there’s plenty more to come.

“Jamal and Kieffer have moved here from other places, they have families, kids at school, a million things going on,” he said.

“Nowadays you only get three or four games before people are making instant decisions.

"We know they’re good players.”

Moore was making his first start in almost two months after a calf injury, while Lowe has been a virtual ever-present as he’s searched for his best form.

“Jamal’s just been latterly showing signs of tiredness, of fatigue, of a lack of confidence,” Cook acknowledged.

“But you talk about players in one-v-ones...and he’s a goalscoring player.

“He’s a cracking lad, his energy levels, his work rate, he continually gets in there.

“And I’m absolutely delighted he got the winner.”

The Latics boss also declined to discuss his plans for the rest of the transfer window, which closes at 11pm on Friday.

“I’m not getting involved in that,” he said.

“It’s something I don’t want to speak about if that’s okay.”