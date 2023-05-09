Wigan Athletic boss hoping for meeting with chairman to 'seek clarity'

With the season now over, all of the focus will be on the off-field situation that has hampered any hope of avoiding the drop to League One.

Maloney has hinted a new structure is on the way - name-checking current Academy chief Gregor Rioch in his post-match press conference on Monday.

Shaun Maloney is seeking a meeting with chairman Talal Al Hammad as soon as possible

He also believes the only way out of the current mess is by sticking together - and not 'ostracise' anyone.

"I spoke to Talal a couple of days ago, and I'd definitely like to meet, not just me, but everyone," he said.

"We've got Gregor Rioch coming into a role, and we've all got to sit down and see how we can get our club back on a stable footing.

"I know how impactful the football side is, it's everything.

"As long as this club is here, and has a heartbeat, we'll keep fighting."

When asked whether he feared another administration was on the way, Maloney replied: "I hope not.

"I think the next few days, the next couple of weeks, I'm very hopeful we'll all get what we've been craving.

"I don't want to ostracise anyone at this club - whether it's the owner, the board, the players, or the management.

"We need to find a solution together.

"The owners of the club have invested a huge amount of money into this club over the last couple of years.

"And I'm very aware that for us to move forward, I have to run the club a certain way, where we have to make it sustainable for the ownership."

As someone who has visibly worn his heart on his sleeve in recent weeks, the toll it's taken on Maloney has been very obvious.

"Look, I wouldn't worry too much about me," he added.

"The most difficult part for me is when I don't have the information.

"I feel quite helpless, concerning my players and the staff.

"At that point, it becomes very difficult to manage the players and the group.

"I have amazing staff around me, especially two days ago, when I found it very difficult.

"Of course it's tough, but in this position, you feel more for the people around you, the players and the staff.

"I didn't always wear my heart on my sleeve, I don't know why it's come out in the last few months.

"Maybe that feeling I have for the club and the town means it comes out more.