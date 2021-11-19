Wigan Athletic boss hoping Thelo Aasgaard's injury isn't "as bad as first thought"

Thelo Aasgaard (Photo: Bernard Platt)

The 19-year-old forward returned from international duty with Norway Under-20s with a hamstring injury that prevented him featuring in the FA Cup first-round replay against Solihull in midweek.

Having already missed a couple of months of the campaign with a knee problem sustained in an Under-23s game, Aasgaard is hoping he’s not set for another lengthy lay-off.

“Thelo’s come back with an injury, he felt his hamstring while he was away with Norway,” reported Richardson.

“He’ll have a scan, and hopefully it won’t be as bad as first thought.”

Aasgaard, who made his first-team breakthrough last term, has been restricted to just 24 minutes of league action this term.

Richardson has yet to reveal the severity of the knee injury sustained by young James Carragher in last week’s Papa John’s Trophy victory over Shrewsbury.