Wigan Athletic boss hoses down significance of clash
Leam Richardson has hosed down the significance of Friday night’s crunch clash between the top two in League One.
Second-placed Wigan Athletic travel to leaders Rotherham United looking to increase the five-point buffer to third place – with three games in hand.
Both Latics and the Millers are in the box seat for automatic promotion, but Richardson says it’s NOT a title decider.
“It’s three points, that’s all it is,” he said. “You don’t get any more for a win, you still get a point for a draw, and nothing for a defeat.
“It’s more for the fans and media to build it up, and to get excited about.
"For us, it’s a big game, within a season of big games...it’s just the next one.
“The first thing we’ll do is go there and work as hard as we can.
"From there, it’s how good you can be within possession of the ball and hopefully get the right result.
“We’ve prepared as best we can for the game, and fingers crossed it’ll work out for us on the night.”
