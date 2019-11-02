Wigan Athletic boss: 'I'm as devastated as can be...and so are the players'

"Oh my God..."

The first three words of Paul Cook's post-match conference after Swansea pulled off a smash-and-grab 2-1 victory.

Cook looked visibly shellshocked as he tried to explain how his side lost a game they completely dominated and would have probably been miffed to only draw.

After Swansea toook an early lead through Nathan Dyer, Kieffer Moore's first goal for Latics from the penalty spot - awarded for a tug on Chey Dunkley - restored parity.

And there looked to be only one winner in the second period, but Jamal Lowe fired against the bar and both Moore and Sam Morsy saw goalbound efforts blocked.

There was to be a final twist in the tale, but it was at the wrong end, as Sam Surridge headed home Connor Roberts' cross to send the Swans top of the Championship ahead of the 3pm fixtures.

On the back of late drama in the last two games at Bristol City and Derby, Cook must be wondering when his side are going to catch a break.

"That's 92 minutes we've conceded winning goals in two of the last three games, and 86 minutes an equaliser in the other," the Latics boss mused.

"All three performances we've played well, and I enjoyed watching us again.

"Swansea are a good side, with good players, and they caused us problems in the first half with the way they moved the ball.

"We got to grips with that in the second half, we negated a good side to one which didn't offer a threat - our goalie's not touched the ball second half.

"We've created chances again, that's the crux of it, and it's the biggest thing in football.

"When those moments come in games, you must take them.

"Unfortunately for us, we're finding ourselves on the receiving end of some very heavy punches at the moment."

Cook was unable to find much to cheer, despite another hugely encouraging display in the main.

"I can't offer much to you guys...I'm as devastated as can be...and so are the players," he admitted.

"Last weekend at Bristol City we're four minutes away from getting that elusive away win at last.

"Today we're playing against another side who are hoping to go top of the league, and we're looking like we're going to win the game.

"The chances come, we don't take them, but that's football.

"As a manager, you must keep believing in the players, you must keep working away, which we will do.

"Our fitness is good, everything about us is good.

"Unfortunately, that points tally is not what we've deserved, but we know how football works."