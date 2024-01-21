Wigan Athletic boss insists his Young England star is 'best in the EFL'

Shaun Maloney doesn't just believe Wigan Athletic's No.1 Sam Tickle is the best goalkeeper in League One.

The Latics boss is not sure there's a better custodian in the whole of the EFL.

Tickle added to his burgeoning reputation with another brilliant performance - and vital clean sheet - in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Reading at the DW.

Thelo Aasgaard's wondergoal in the first half was enough to ensure all three points stayed in Wigan.

But it was thanks also to the heroics at the other end of Tickle, who made several important stops before a stunning double save right at the death secured Latics' victory.

Not bad for a young man who only made his league debut in the final game of last season against Rotherham.

And full justification for Maloney's decision to hand him the No.1 jersey on the eve of the campaign.

"He's just a brilliant shot-stopper, it's incredible to think where he's come from in the last eight or nine months or so," said Maloney of Tickle, who has not only been an ever present in the league, but has also forced his way into the England Under-21 squad.

"At the end of last season, he was playing in the reserves final in May.

"This is only my opinion, but I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in our league...I'm not sure there's a better goalkeeper in the league above...he's that good!

"He's saved us a lot this season, but I still think there's so much more to come from him.

"He can get even better with his feet, but shot-stopping...I haven't seen too many as good as that, when he just produces outstanding moments like he does that win games."

Remarkably, Maloney says Tickle hasn't changed a bit despite his meteoric rise to prominence.

"He's exactly the same Sam from six months ago," added Maloney. "He's got a really nice family behind him, he works extremely hard, and he does so much work on his strength programme...you can see he's incredibly springy.

"He's just a good lad who, if anything, has become even more hungry having had a taste of it this season, and with the England Under-21s.

"He certainly wants to play at a certain level, and I have absolutely no doubt that he will do that."

Several Premier League clubs are already been rumoured to be monitoring the progress of Tickle, who signed a new three-year deal only last summer.

When asked if there had been any transfer enquiries this month, Maloney added: "No...and let's hope it stays that way."

Tickle joined Latics as a 10-year-old back in 2010 and, either side of a short spell with non-league Pilkington, has long been earmarked for a first-team spot.

He represented England Schoolboys during the 2018-19 season, winning five caps and conceding only one goal.