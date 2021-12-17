Wigan Athletic boss is 'extraordinary' - Oxford United chief
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has hailed the 'extraordinary' role played by Leam Richardson in helping to save the life of striker Charlie Wyke.
Robinson even admitted Richardson's heroics have caused him to reflect on his own ability to potentially react to a similar situation.
"Their manager is a really good person and what he did for Charlie Wyke was extraordinary," he told Oxford's official website.
"It has had an impact on what we do here as well.
"We have equipment and we have trained medical staff but would I have had the understanding to deal with that myself?
"I have done a bit of training, like most coaches, but we have reviewed things here and talked about it a lot.
"We send our best wishes to Charlie; some people here have worked or played with him and say he is a top lad so we hope all goes well for him."
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20