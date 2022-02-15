Wigan Athletic boss laughs off crisis talk

And after kicking-off a massive week – which culminates in Friday’s trip to League One leaders Rotherham – with victory over Charlton, Richardson is remaining firmly focused on the seasonal goal.

“The defeat at Sheffield Wednesday was the first time we’ve lost away from home since the opening day of the season,” he said. “And the lads recently went a hell of a long time (20 matches) without getting beat.

“Our stats have been excellent all year, and the goal is to try to maintain that. We won’t get involved in all the rest – whether it’s negative or positive.

Leam Richardson

“We’ll just try to remain competitive in every single game we play.

“I thought one of the most pleasing aspects of Saturday was the crowd clapping the lads off at half-time.

“They appreciated the response after Charlton’s goal, they could see the hard work and the energy the lads were putting in.

“My first question is always whether the lads could have given me any more out there.

“And once again I don’t think any of them could have given me any more.

“Sometimes the results don’t go your way, but when you work as hard as this lot are doing, more often than not it will go your way, and let’s hope that continues.”