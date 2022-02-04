Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson happy with squad after successful transfer window

The Latics boss brought in Josh Magennis, Graeme Shinnie and Jamie McGrath, as well as landing loan star Curtis Tilt on a permanent deal and extending Tom Pearce’s contract.

Only Jordan Jones left the DW – on loan to St Mirren – and Richardson is happy with the club’s business.

“We’ve all worked very hard, tirelessly hard – the chairman, the chief executive, me, Gary Finley (head of recruitment) – to make us stronger in the window.

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson

“As a manager, you always want more, don’t you...you always want better, you always more numbers!

“But it’s no different than in the last window, you just want to come out of it stronger than when you went in.

“For a club this size, with its history, and where we all want to go, it’s important we improve every window, and we’ve done that.”

Those additions will be even more important given the loss in the last week of Pearce and talisman Will Keane.

Keane missed Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Oxford with the hamstring injury he picked up at Cheltenham last weekend.

Defender Pearce was again absent after limping off against Arsenal Under-21s last Tuesday.

And neither will feature against Stoke in the FA Cup this weekend.

“Will’s been getting assessed every day since coming off at the weekend with his hamstring,” reported Richardson.