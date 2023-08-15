News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic boss left frustrated after Carlisle...'but I liked a lot of what I saw'

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney could not hide his frustration at coming so close to wiping out his side’s eight-point deduction only to be held at Carlisle.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Aug 2023, 22:49 BST- 2 min read

But the Scot said he saw enough in the performance to provide huge encouragement for the future.

Charlie Wyke’s third goal in three league games gave Latics an interval lead, and it could and should have been more, such was Latics’ dominance.

Wyke also hit the bar and Charlie Hughes a post before the break, and Carlisle took full advantage when Owen Moxon levelled just before the hour mark.

Shaun Maloney admitted he liked a lot of Latics' performance in the 1-1 draw at Carlisle
"We were very good in the first half, the best I've seen us so far, even against Derby and in pre-season,” acknowledged Maloney.

"I loved what we did in the first half, the big criticism just has to be when we create that many chances, we should be two or three goals up.

"But that's football, when you don't take your chances, that can happen.

"I actually loved the second half as well,. even though it could have gone either way.

"Carlisle gave us a right game, we did the same to them, and we come away with a point.

"I actually loved the last 10 minutes the most, after a period of half an hour when it was end to end, I didn't like that part.

"No-one had control of the game at that point, but I thought we regained control in the last 10 minutes.

"But this is a young group, you come to places like Carlsiel, where the crowd is really intense, and you have to show another side.

"I'd have loved to have won for obvious reasons, coming out of minus points.

" But I did like a lot of what I saw tonight."

