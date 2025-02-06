Shaun Maloney has lifted the lid on the 12 months at Wigan Athletic that saw Martial Godo go from a boy to a man during his loan from Premier League Fulham.

The 21-year-old winger was one of the shining lights from last season, with his performances - during his first taste of 'men's football' helping Latics to a top-half finish against the odds.

He returns to Wigan this weekend having continued to progress this term, with his four appearances coming in all four domestic competitions - including a Premier League debut against Southampton just before Christmas.

Shaun Maloney has to intervene as Martial Godo gets up close and personal with Bolton boss Ian Evatt last season

And Maloney has detailed how he negotiated every hurdle - on and off the pitch - to make his mark at Wigan.

"The move happened very late in the summer window of 2023, but I'm very grateful to Marco Silva for helping us get that over the line on deadline day," explained the Latics boss. "Off the pitch, I ended up getting quite close to his brother, in terms of helping him settle in...he didn't have an apartment, he was in digs...it was his first time away from home.

"What I loved about Martial was the fact he'd already had non-league experience before he came here, so that helped him on the pitch. Normally you give players like that a few weeks to adapt, but he lit the place up from his first session. He trained twice with us before making his first start, he was that good.

"A brilliant boy...very, very quiet, really, really humble...but on the pitch he was the exact opposite...really big talent, really big personality. He had a really bad ankle injury that sidelined him for a couple of months, but he worked very, very hard to get back.

"There was always a little bit of inconsistency in terms of his behaviour off the pitch, which is understandable for a young man away from home for the first time. He definitely had his moments off the pitch...and of course he got a little bit carried away after the game against Bolton here...but he's a kid - and a great one - so these things will happen."

Has Maloney felt pride at seeing Godo taking further strides this term?

"I don't know whether pride's the right word, although I am really happy for him," he added. "For me, it's always about the players, they get where they deserve to be...and it's the same with Thelo (Aasgaard) and Charlie (Hughes)...Sam (Tickle) going away with England. I know it's not easy to come through at a club like Fulham, getting on the bench and then getting game-time at such a good level."

Godo was part of the Latics team beat 2-0 at home by Manchester United in the third round of last season’s FA Cup.

"Games like this, and United, remind everyone of the level we were at,” added Maloney. "It's obviously a completely different time, the club feels completely different. There's a few things that have happened that have resulted in perhaps the DNA being lost.

"For this group to have got themselves to the fourth-round of the FA Cup, and a tie against a Premier League side...it's a chance to create their own history. Everyone will think this will be a comfortable win for Fulham, but we have to think differently.”