Wigan Athletic boss makes bold captaincy claim

The only problem now is getting the big centre-back into the Latics line-up!

Richardson swooped for the St Johnstone skipper last summer for a fee in the region of £500,000.

But Kerr has found it difficult to force himself into the Latics side, with all but three of his 14 appearances coming off the bench or in the cups.

Jason Kerr

However, he once again showed his use against Gillingham at the weekend when, after coming on as a late substitute, he laid on the winner for Will Keane before helping to keep the plucky strugglers out.

And Richardson is adamant that once Kerr makes his mark at the DW, it will be for good.

“I thought Jason was excellent when he came on against Gillingham,” said the Latics manager.

“In fact, he’s probably my biggest pressure at the moment – finding a way to fit him in!

“He’s a fantastic guy, a fantastic professional, works so hard, loves to play. And he’s already imposed himself on the group from when he signed.

“I know he’ll end up playing hundreds of games for this club, and probably end up being captain because he has that in him.

“We’re just very fortunate in that we’ve got two very, very good right-sided centre-backs at this club, and he has to bide his time.”