Toby Sibbick has been backed to provide a 'really aggressive' challenge to Jason Kerr and Will Aimson for their centre-half spots at Wigan Athletic.

That's the verdict of Shaun Maloney, who was hugely impressed with the performance of the summer signing from Hearts in the midweek reserve game against Colchester United.

"Toby joined us without having really had a pre-season," said Maloney. "And his first aim was to improve his condition.

Toby Sibbick has had a slow start to his Latics career after joining from Hearts in the off-season

"I thought he played very well for the reserves, and I think he's going to really start pushing Jason and Will quite aggressively for their position soon."

Maloney watched the game, played at the Brick Community Stadium, and was also hugely enthused by two-goal Scott Smith's display in midfield.

"Scott Smith had a brilliant performance, especially on the back of not making the 18 last weekend," said the Latics chief.

"And that's what he has to do, because he definitely had a slow start to the season.

"But I know what Scott's like, I know what his mentality's like, and I know what this club means to him.

"Scott will start in the next couple of weeks for the first team, and I'm delighted he showed what he can do."

The news was less positive about deadline-day signing Maleace, who damaged an ankle in the game.

"Maleace picked up something with his ankle, and we're not quite sure what that looks like" added Maloney.

"That would obviously be unfortunate but we'll wait to see about that."

The Scot also provided an injury update on some of Latics' other walking wounded.

"Jonny (Smith) has only joined in with one day of part training, so he's still probably a couple of weeks away from being back with us," Maloney revealed.

"He was brilliant for us at the end of last season, I loved what he did for us, I'm a big fan of his.

"Michael (Olakigbe) and Tyrese (Francois) are at roughly the same stage, and we'll probably have to re-arrange a fixture to get those some more minutes.

"They're all in important positions in the team, we need as many options as possible, and that will only help the competition in the squad as the games start to come thick and fast."