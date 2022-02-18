Wigan Athletic boss makes Charlie Wyke comparison

The Northern Ireland international has made six appearances for Latics without finding the net.

However, his manager feels his overall contribution has already proved why Latics offered the 31-year-old a two-and-a-half-year deal.

“Listen, Josh is a centre-forward, and he’s been scoring goals for many years,” Richardson said.

Josh Magennis

“It’s not too long since people were asking me about Charlie Wyke, and whether he was going to start scoring, and then he did.

“Josh will get goals for this club, I’m sure about that. He’s been brought into the team to lead the line, which he’s doing really well.

“And the space others have found in recent games is because of the moment Josh has in and around the box.

"He’s scored two goals which have been disallowed for offside, he’s had a couple of shouts for a penalty which he should have had.

“He’s been heavily involved in what we’re doing at the moment, and we’re not concerned about him.”