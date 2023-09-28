News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic boss makes 'competitive' claim ahead of Portsmouth test

Shaun Maloney has revealed Thursday was 'the first time I've felt I've watched a really competitive training session' at Wigan Athletic.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:58 BST- 3 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST
And he believes the players have shown they have it in them to bounce back from last weekend's mauling at Bristol Rovers when League One leaders Portsmouth visit the DW on Saturday.

When asked whether he'd seen 'the right mentality' on the training ground, Maloney replied "I did today (Thursday).

"The first couple of days this week, we worked on certain things we need to do better in both boxes, something I was really big on when I first came in.

It's been a big week at the training ground for Shaun Maloney and Latics
It's been a big week at the training ground for Shaun Maloney and Latics
"But Thursday was the first time I noticed a real change in the mentality.

"I've mentioned in previous weeks how competitive the squad is, and how competitive I need it to be.

"And Thursday was probably the first time I've felt I've watched a really competitive training session.

"We have to bring that in every single game but, as I always say, it has to start every single day in training."

Rather than being daunted by the visit of the early third tier pacesetters, Maloney can't wait for the chance to right the wrongs of last weekend.

"We wanted a game in midweek, because the best part of football is playing games, and competing," he said.

"Portsmouth is a brilliant game, they're one of the biggest teams in the league, and we know what we need to do from a mentality point of view.

"They've had a fantastic start to the season, but they've only won one more game than us.

"They are a good team and will look to try to play through us, they have a really good No.9, who is really good on long balls, so let's go toe to toe, and see what we have."

Maloney is facing selection problems of a very welcome kind, with the luxury of a virtual fully-fit squad to choose from.

Steven Sessegnon - who featured for the Under-21s early in the week - is still not ready for first-team football.

But the manager singled out Jonny Smith as someone giving him food for thought.

"Jonny is definitely an option, he was the only player in the squad who hadn't played 90 minutes so far, that's the reason he played on Monday, and I liked what he did in the game," Maloney said.

"I liked what he's done in training this week, and he's really pushing for inclusion.

"Stephen Humphrys has had a brilliant start to the season, but he knows with Jonny, and (Callum) Lang, and (Callum) McManaman, he has to maintain that form to continually play in the team when he's available.

"Steven Sessegnon is still not ready, he's only had 45 minutes, and that's too soon."

The Latics boss also says the incident which saw Humphrys relegated to the bench for the Bristol Rovers game after reporting late to a team meeting is in the past

"We've drawn a line under that," he said. "All the players know what I expect from them in terms of behaviour.

"Everyone can make a mistake, but you have to draw a line under it, and from Monday he was the same as any other player in the squad, fighting for a place in the side."

