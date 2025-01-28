Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney believes Wigan Athletic's midweek trip to Peterborough United will be end-to-end entertainment.

Latics make the long trip south hoping to build on Saturday's home victory over Bristol Rovers.

Posh are still licking their wounds following a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Lincoln City, which led to manager Darren Ferguson labelling his team 'soft'.

Shaun Maloney is still not ruling out a play-off charge from Latics

With both sides having plenty to play for, Maloney says it will be anything but cautious.

"Honestly, I go into every game thinking we can win it," he said. "Because the table is so tight...we won on Saturday, and if you can string two or three results together...you can really fly up the table, because it's so congested.

"Peterborough are having a more difficult season, but it's probably understandable considering they sold their best players last summer. It's almost impossible to do that and then continue to move forward. But they'll come again, I really like what their manager is doing there.

"We're expecting a tough game...they've got wingers who are good at one-v-one, they have a lot of speed, and I'd imagine it'll be a lot more open game than it was on Saturday. I like the way they play, and they can hurt you with the ball.

"We'll have to be like we were on Saturday out of possession, extremely organised, but we'll go toe-to-toe with anybody. They'll be the same and it should be a very good, open game."

Latics go into the game in 16th place in League One but only nine points off the play-offs, with a game in hand.

"I think that's why I was so angry after the game against Burton," added Maloney. "We've had one previous opportunity like this - maybe back in October or November - where a win would have taken us probably within five points of the top six.

"We've still got a game in hand of the top six but...yeah, we're still going to have to take it game by game on that. I don't look too far ahead now, but what I have found in this job is, when we're at our absolute best, we can beat anyone. And you can probably say the exact same thing at the other end, when there's parts of our game we're not good at, any team can beat us."