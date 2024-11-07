Wigan Athletic boss makes permanent CEO admission

Shaun Maloney is not unduly worried at Latics' ongoing lack of a permanent CEO

Shaun Maloney says he 'honestly' doesn't feel it's a 'necessity' for Wigan Athletic to have a permanent CEO at this stage of the rebuild.

Ben Goodburn continues to fill the position of interim CEO alongside his role as chairman, which he took on following the Mike Danson takeover in June 2023.

Despite revealing at a fans forum last November that the appointment of a permanent CEO was in the offing, Goodburn confirmed at the end of last season that the search had stopped and he would be continuing in the role for the time being.

Many Latics fans have voiced their fears over the ensuing months that such a crucial role does not have a full-time incumbent, with concerns about the effects on Maloney - who has taken on duties not usually in the remit of a manager. However, Maloney himself has reassured supporters that, in his opinion, there is nothing to worry about.

When asked whether he'd prefer a full-time CEO, Maloney replied "I understand the structure is what it is at the moment. In fairness, these sorts of decisions are way above me, that's between the owner and Ben.

"But I think Ben's doing a brilliant job...there's so much going on and things that have to be achieved off the pitch...and we have done a lot of work over the last 18 month towards that.

"Some of the losses we had in the Championship were just incredible...we managed to slash that last year, and we're making big inroads to do the same this year. And I know we don't have a permanent CEO, but actually what Ben is trying to do, it's not an easy job, to try to make a football club self-sustainable.

"There are very few clubs that are even close to that, let alone managing it, but that's what we're trying for. We obviously sold Charlie Hughes, which was massive for our football club, but we understand what we need to keep is moving towards that.

"I think Ben's done a great job, it's not been easy...and I think Lucas is doing a lot of great work as well. And I honestly don't think it is a necessity to have a full-time CEO right at this moment...although I am sure that will happen in the future."