Wigan Athletic boss now favourite for vacant Championship post

Bet Victor have Richardson as low as 2/1 to succeed ex-Latics chief Steve Bruce, who was relieved of his duties on Monday.

Interestingly, Richardson was not even priced on any other bookies' longlists, suggesting two things.

Leam Richardson

Either someone at Bet Victor knows something or, more likely, they have fielded bets of a sufficient value to suggest someone else thinks they do.

Former Burnley chief Sean Dyche is the market leader across the board, and is second behind Richardson with Bet Victor.

And it would take a lot to prise Richardson away from the DW Stadium, especially after one of the stands was named after him following his exploits on and off the pitch during his time here.

After saving Latics from relegation to League Two in his first season in charge, Richardson led Latics to the League One title last term, which saw him named the divisional Manager of the Year.

He also helped to save the life of striker Charlie Wyke following the striker’s collapse at the training ground in November last year.

There are a couple of former Latics named mentioned in the betting.

Anthony Barry, who worked alongside Richardson under Paul Cook at Wigan, and is currently preparing for the World Cup as part of Roberto Martinez’s Belgium backroom staff, is available at 33/1.