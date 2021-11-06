Wigan Athletic boss on FA Cup stalemate against Solihull

Leam Richardson

Latics face an unwanted trip to the West Midlands on Tuesday week after firing a blank against the National League outfit.

That was despite Richardson sending out his strongest possible side to try to get the job done.

Max Power hit the post with a second-half corner that was flicked on, but the visitors too struck the woodwork after Jamie Jones got a hand to Callum Howe's header.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're both still in the hat, which is the main thing," assessed Richardson.

"Compliments to Solihull, they've come here, well organised, given a very good account of ourselves and made it very tough for us.

"They worked tirelessly hard behind the ball, they limited us to certain areas, but it's up to us to be better, to cross from better areas, to make better decisions.

"I just didn't think there was any real flow to the game.

"We started well in both halves, but losing both centre-backs, the game was quite 'bitty'.

"We know we can be better, but one huge positive is another clean sheet."

Richardson raised eyebrows with the strength of his selection, and he admitted that was down to wanting to do the competition justice.

"We know what this competition means to the football club, and we wanted to respect the history of the cup as well as the opposition," he added.

"All of the changes we made were because of injuries, for no other reason.

"At the same time, we've also got to be mindful of the amount of games we've had.

"I think that's eight games in 26 days, and I think it showed in parts of the performance.

"We were more reactive in certain areas than in others, but again let's take nothing away from Solihull.

"All we can do is move on and be better in the replay a week on Tuesday.

"It's another game, but it's a really good game to look forward to, a replay against a good team in the FA Cup.

"I think you should be relishing the prospect rather than anything else."