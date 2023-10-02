Wigan Athletic boss on losing Charlie Wyke, and his 'big concern' about the other end of the field

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wyke was red-carded just after the restart during Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to League One leaders Portsmouth.

That means Latics will be without their six-goal top scorer for three matches.

Shaun Maloney must plan for the next three matches without the suspended Charlie Wyke

But Maloney is confident in the ability of Magennis - who has scored four times despite only starting once this term - to ensure Latics retain their presence up top.

"I can't criticise Charlie because he's been brilliant for me this season," said the Latics boss.

"We'll miss him, but Josh has been everything and more for us as a captain.

"So we're very lucky that we have as good a No.9 as he is waiting to come in."

Despite playing for almost half of the game against Portsmouth a man down, Maloney was pleased with the effort and performance of his side.

However, he believes Latics have only themselves to blame for conceding two cheap goals, having taken the lead through Martial Godo.

"Of course it's a big concern with the goals we're conceding," said Maloney.

"I was really disappointed that, from a set-play, their biggest threat was left in the box.

"It's two things really - we have to defend crosses with an intensity that our lives depend on it, and then, when the crosses come in, we need to better understand the positions we can defend from.

"I felt there's been a naivety towards us, but I think that will get better as the season goes through.

"It's being patient enough to let young players develop, because we really want that, it's the path we want to go down.

"But we want to win games, and we are in a hurry to achieve what we want to achieve this year.

"That's the balance we have to find, and it will come naturally with the more games we play.

"Portsmouth are the best team in the league and, for large parts, there was nothing in the game for me - apart from both boxes.

"I thought our goal was brilliant play, but how they got theirs was far too easy.

"It was a very weird feeling, because you never like to get beat, but most parts of the performance is what I want.

"That performance was actually far better than some of the other games that we've won."

Maloney has also been boosted by the addition to the squad of Steven Sessegnon, who made his first appearance for the club against Pompey after working on his fitness.

"I was really happy with Steven," added the Scot.

"He hasn't trained much with us, but I thought he was brilliant, especially considering he's only had 45 minutes for the reserves since the end of April.

"I think he'll be a really big player for us, and you can already see how good a player he is technically.

"But the reason he played was because he brings that intensity in trying to stop crosses coming in, in a one-v-one situation.

"Tom Pearce has obviously got a brilliant attacking profile, and I think that's the fight now.