Wigan Athletic boss on Max Power injury

Leam Richardson has revealed Max Power missed Saturday's 1-0 victory over League One high-flyers Portsmouth because of a hamstring injury.

By Paul Kendrick
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 11:11 am
Updated Sunday, 29th August 2021, 11:14 am
Max Power

Latics' vice-captain was a surprise omission from the matchday 18, having played 90 minutes in midweek against Bolton before slotting home his penalty in the Carabao Cup shoot-out.

Richardson says the player was stood down to prevent the issue becoming more serious - with a fortnight's break now until the next league game.

"He felt his hamstring on Tuesday night, heading into the back end of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"That will be assessed going into the next fortnight, and fingers crossed it's not too bad."

Although they face Wolves Under-21s on Tuesday in the Papa John's Trophy, Latics' scheduled league trip to Fleetwood next Saturday has been postponed due to international call-ups.

They're next in league action when Doncaster visit the DW on September 11.

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20