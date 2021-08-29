Wigan Athletic boss on Max Power injury

Max Power

Latics' vice-captain was a surprise omission from the matchday 18, having played 90 minutes in midweek against Bolton before slotting home his penalty in the Carabao Cup shoot-out.

Richardson says the player was stood down to prevent the issue becoming more serious - with a fortnight's break now until the next league game.

"He felt his hamstring on Tuesday night, heading into the back end of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That will be assessed going into the next fortnight, and fingers crossed it's not too bad."

Although they face Wolves Under-21s on Tuesday in the Papa John's Trophy, Latics' scheduled league trip to Fleetwood next Saturday has been postponed due to international call-ups.

They're next in league action when Doncaster visit the DW on September 11.