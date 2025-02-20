Shaun Maloney has hailed the away support for their backing during difficult times

Shaun Maloney sees this weekend's trip to League One high-flyers Wycombe Wanderers as a challenge to be embraced rather than feared.

Latics make their second long trip south in the space of four days boosted by an improved showing in the 1-1 draw at struggling Crawley Town.

They'll need to lift that level even further if they are to get something from a Wycombe side who lie second in the table - five points clear of third-placed Wrexham.

Maloney, though, does not believe it's anything to be scared of - particularly with a new group still getting to know each other.

"Honestly, it's the opposite," he said. "I see it as an opportunity to spend some quality time together as a group.

"And I probably underestimated how many changes we've actually had to make this season, in terms of player changes.

"Somebody said to me the other day it was 34 player changes in the last eight months, so actually these long away trips are really beneficial.

"I've got a new group here still, so the long trips can work out in our favour.

"Anyone with a young child at home...having an overnight with work...it's probably all right every now and then...the whole club probably just needs to settle down a little bit.

"It'll be a tough game but an amazing game. If we can go toe-to-toe with Fulham for long periods, as we did in the FA Cup, we can do the same with teams in this division."

Maloney also nodded to the club's supporters, who continue to back their side on the road in numbers despite recent results - and a brutal fixture list at present.

"We could have got more reward at Crawley, but I was glad the performance was what it was," he added.

"I know the fans will have wanted us to win the game, but I'm also pleased the way we performed the way we did. This is a difficult journey to make for them, and they gave us really good support again.

"I spoke to some of them before the game...the away support - and the support I get in particular as an individual - is very, very good. So I really appreciate that, and I hope they saw a good performance.

"What we need now is to find that consistency at home. I know where we are at the moment...and it's taking us a little bit longer than I would have liked...but games like this give me more hope."

Wycombe won the corresponding fixture at the Brick Community Stadium 1-0 at the beginning of January.

Joe Low scored the only goal of the game, with Latics hitting the bar through Jonny Smith and seeing a late effort brilliant saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

Since that day, Wycombe have lost manager Matt Bloomfield to Luton Town – who ironically signed Aasgaard in the latter stages of the January transfer window – but the Chairboys have remained on the promotion trail under new head coach Mike Dodds.