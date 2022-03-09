Wigan Athletic boss opens up on 'tough' selection decision

But the Latics boss insists the huge strides made by so many Academy products will go down as one of the successes of the season.

"We always look for positives, and the positives are throughout this competition, we've had a lot of young lads have featured along the way," said Richardson.

"We've had a lot of good nights, which have given us a lot of good memories to take from them.

"Obviously we're disappointed not to have made the final step to the final.

"But the sole focus for this season was to be competitive in every game, and we've managed to do that all the way through."

The only Academy product in the matchday 18 against Sutton was Chris Sze, who was an unused substitute.

Richardson's decision to field a near full-strength side didn't pay off, with Latics bowing out on a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

And he has revealed he thought long and hard before deciding on his personnel.

"It was very tough to leave out some of the younger lads who've done so much to get us to this stage," Richardson added.

"It's been one of the highlights of the season to see so many of them contributing to the side in this competition.

"They're starting their journeys, and this will only help their development.

"In a game like that, you are tempted to kind of continue within that.

"You're damned if you do and damned if you don't.

"What I must do is compliment every single player who's played a part in the competition this year.

"They've given a great account of themselves, and brought great credit to the club."