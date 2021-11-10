Wigan Athletic boss: Opportunity's knocking!

Luke Robinson in action against Solihull

The 19-year-old left-back has only 56 minutes of league action to his name this season following the huge recruitment drive over the summer.

But he answered an SOS from his manager at the weekend when centre-backs Kell Watts and Curtis Tilt picked up injuries against Solihull.

With Jack Whatmough already ruled out with an ankle problem, Jason Kerr is suddenly the only fit senior centre-half on the books.

But Richardson says the misfortune of others is a massive opportunity for Robinson and others to show they deserve to be part of the furniture.

“That’s why we always go on about getting the information to the lads who aren’t in the team,” the Latics boss said. “They’ve got to be ready to slot in at any given time.

“Luke Robbo hasn’t been in the squad for a number of weeks, and now suddenly finds himself playing in the FA Cup.

“Thelo (Aasgaard) is the same, Tom Bayliss was a couple of weeks ago, Curtis Tilt also. It’s never been about the 11 players out on the field, they don’t win you matches and cups and leagues.

"You need a good, healthy squad, full of competition, and that’s what we’ve tried to instill here.”