Danson, who took charge of Latics last summer and the Warriors on December 1, was at the DW twice over the weekend for rare visits.

After taking in Latics' 1-1 draw with Cheltenham, he was again present to see the Warriors beat Penrith to become world club champions.

And Maloney admitted he'd taken the opportunity to hold face-to-face discussions about the rebuild.

Shaun Maloney has plenty to discuss with Latics owner Mike Danson regrading the rebuild (Pics: Bernard Platt)

"I spoke to him before the (Friday) game, and I will see him again," said Maloney. "I'll also go down to see him in London during the international break (in the second half of March), but he's a very busy man as well.

"I don't need to speak to him every day, but what has been really positive for me is that, whenever I've needed something, he and the chairman have always been available.

"I think that helps me and Gregor (Rioch)...he's just a good man, who wants us to do well."

Danson, along with anyone from the new ownership, has yet to conduct any media interviews to outline how the future for Latics will look, with fans understandably desperate for clarity following two recent near catastrophes.

"I just go back to something he said really early on, after taking over, that he wants to do all our work very quietly, which probably fits with how I am," said Maloney.

"That's him and his staff...Ben Goodburn (chairman and interim CEO) is the same...really impressive guys...really quiet, but really ambitious."

Maloney did admit to one frustration regarding the new owner.

"He's still not seen us win," grimaced the Latics boss. "That's four games he's seen now, and I need to give him a win soon.

"He was also here for the Manchester United game, Leyton Orient away, and also Barnsley at home at the start of the season, when we had the early red card.