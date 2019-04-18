Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook fine with underdogs tag at Leeds United

Paul Cook insists his Wigan Athletic players are travelling to Leeds tomorrow with the belief they can take a huge step to securing their Championship status.

Latics’ troubles on the road this term are well-documented, and with Leeds chasing an automatic promotion spot, fans could be forgiven for thinking the chances of points for Cook’s men look bleak.

But the boss has promised fans making the trip – which includes a large contingent of supporters who are walking the 58 miles to raise money for Joseph’s Goal – will see a side pushing for a result.

“It’s probably a game where no one gives us a chance, but that’s football and I’m okay with that,” said Cook.

“Our lads will go into that believing we can win and that’s how football should be played.”

Cook also revealed Nick Powell and Josh Windass are good to go after getting through the latter stages of last weekend’s draw with Norwich from the bench.

Danny Fox, who left the action in the 89th minute after picking-up a knee injury, is Cook’s only fresh concern.

“All the lads are fit,” he said.

“Nick felt his hamstring against Hull and we’ve now given that full time to get over.

“Danny Fox isn’t going to make the trip but we’re looking forward to the game.”

Gary Roberts, Anthony Pilkington and Callum McManaman have all been missing due to injuries and Michael Jacobs remains a long-term injury concern through a hamstring problem.

And Cook admits the excitement level will be turned up a notch given the fact both teams are in desperate need of the points on offer, albeit for different reasons.

“It’s one of the fixtures when they come out you look forward to,” he said.

“And with the scenarios where Leeds are in the league and with games running out it will be a great one for everyone to see.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa suffered a pre-match blow last weekend when captain Liam Cooper picked up an injury in the warm up to their 1-0

win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Bielsa said he will stick with the same team that beat the Owls, with Cooper’s return to the team unlikely.