Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook on the future of "happy" loan star Charlie Mulgrew

Charlie Mulgrew will have the biggest say as to the length of his stay with Wigan Athletic.

That’s according to Latics boss Paul Cook, who is planning for the Scotland international defender to be here at least until the end of the campaign.

Mulgrew joined Latics from Blackburn on a season-long loan, in a deal which was so last-minute it was only ratified after the transfer window had slammed shut.

Since the 33-year-old made his league debut against Barnsley on August 31, Latics haven’t looked back – picking up 11 points from their seven matches played.

At home it’s been even more impressive, with three wins and a draw from four matches – and not a single goal conceded.

“He’s been excellent Charlie, hasn’t he?” enthused Cook.

“You can see yourselves he’s a stand-out player and a stand-out lad. He’s had an illustrious career, and I’m sure that’s going to go on for a lot longer yet.

“He reads the game well, he very rarely finds himself in trouble, and he’s a big figure in and around the dressing room.

“He was our captain on Sunday (against Nottingham Forest), and that speaks volumes about what we think of him.”

Cook confirmed there are ‘options’ in Mulgrew’s loan deal that may be discussed in January.

But he is far from worried about the situation.

“Charlie’s here for the minute, but he’s still a Blackburn Rovers player,” the Latics boss added.

“We respect that, there’s no problem there at all.

“I think there’s options for both clubs in January.

“But I think a player of his stature will have a big say in what he does.

“And I’m sure if you look at his face at the moment, you can see he’s a very happy lad.”