News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Athletic boss pinpoints key factor in battering of Cod Army at the DW

Shaun Maloney hailed 'brilliant individual performances from his forward players in Wigan Athletic's comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Fleetwood at the DW Stadium.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Nov 2023, 22:55 GMT
Jordan Jones puts Latics ahead inside four minutes against FleetwoodJordan Jones puts Latics ahead inside four minutes against Fleetwood
Jordan Jones puts Latics ahead inside four minutes against Fleetwood

Latics moved up to 14th spot in the League One table after goals from Jordan Jones (4), Sean Clare (31) and Tom Pearce (61) saw off the Cod Army.

Read More
REPORT: Wigan Athletic v Fleetwood: Three-and-easy for Latics as Maloney's men c...

Fleetwood were second best before Joshua Earl was shown a second yellow card in first-half stoppage-time, which made the second half little more than a training exercise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

"I thought the first half was very good, and the contest changed in the second half after the sending off," said the Wigan boss.

"We had some brilliant individual performances, which always helps.

"I know we have some really talented players - (Martial) Godo, (Stephen) Humphrys and (Jordan) Jones were brilliant - and when we got them into good positions their talent took over.

"But I still loved the fact they gave me just as much out of possession as in it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In the second half, the game became reasonably controlled, the game was very, very different."

It was a return to winning ways for Wigan after back-to-back battling league draws on the road.

"The thing about football is not every game can be perfect, in the way that this was," added Maloney.

"The two games previous to this one were very, very different - against Cheltenham and Leyton Orient.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were under massive pressure in the last 20 minutes at Cheltenham, and I was really happy to get out with a point.

"Orient was maybe similar, it was more of a 50-50 game, they could have won it, we could have won it, and that's the way it is.

"Some games when we play the way we did tonight, I really enjoy watching it.

"But in other games, you can also enjoy the fight equally as much.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"And you have to show both sides if you want to get anywhere in this league."

Latics are now six points ahead of the relegation zone.

And they would only be a single point off the play-off picture without the eight-point deduction they were hit with in the summer.

Related topics:OrientLeague One