Wigan Athletic boss pinpoints key factor in battering of Cod Army at the DW

Shaun Maloney hailed 'brilliant individual performances from his forward players in Wigan Athletic's comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Fleetwood at the DW Stadium.

Jordan Jones puts Latics ahead inside four minutes against Fleetwood

Latics moved up to 14th spot in the League One table after goals from Jordan Jones (4), Sean Clare (31) and Tom Pearce (61) saw off the Cod Army.

Fleetwood were second best before Joshua Earl was shown a second yellow card in first-half stoppage-time, which made the second half little more than a training exercise.

"I thought the first half was very good, and the contest changed in the second half after the sending off," said the Wigan boss.

"We had some brilliant individual performances, which always helps.

"I know we have some really talented players - (Martial) Godo, (Stephen) Humphrys and (Jordan) Jones were brilliant - and when we got them into good positions their talent took over.

"But I still loved the fact they gave me just as much out of possession as in it.

"In the second half, the game became reasonably controlled, the game was very, very different."

It was a return to winning ways for Wigan after back-to-back battling league draws on the road.

"The thing about football is not every game can be perfect, in the way that this was," added Maloney.

"The two games previous to this one were very, very different - against Cheltenham and Leyton Orient.

"We were under massive pressure in the last 20 minutes at Cheltenham, and I was really happy to get out with a point.

"Orient was maybe similar, it was more of a 50-50 game, they could have won it, we could have won it, and that's the way it is.

"Some games when we play the way we did tonight, I really enjoy watching it.

"But in other games, you can also enjoy the fight equally as much.

"And you have to show both sides if you want to get anywhere in this league."

Latics are now six points ahead of the relegation zone.