Wigan Athletic boss plays down jump to second spot

Will Keane's brace gave Latics victory over Doncaster

Saturday's hard-fought but ultimately well-deserved 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Doncaster means Latics are two points adrift of Sunderland - who beat them on the opening day of the campaign.

Latics had to come from behind against Rovers, with Will Keane's second and third goals of the season more than cancelling out Tommy Rowe's opener.

And while happy with the way things are going, Richardson is keeping his feet well and truly on the ground.

"I don't think you can afford to be giddy after this many games," he said.

"Nothing is ever won in September, October, November, is it?

"If we happen to be up there in May, then we'll all be happy.

"But in the meantime it's more of the same from myself, and being mindful to keep making the small steps we're making.

"We're still growing to get back to where we think we need to be in the football pyramid.

"And this is another positive step towards where we want to be."

Doncaster were rewarded for an enterprising start when former Latics striker Joe Dodoo - making his debut - fed Rowe to fire past Ben Amos midway through the first half.

But within two minutes, Keane's bullet header from Max Power's free-kick restored parity.

And the former Manchester United junior fired home the winner seven minutes after the restart, after good work from Power and Callum Lang.

"We've spoken many times about Will's position, and the areas of the pitch he gets into," acknowledged Richardson, who saw Kell Watts twice denied by brilliant saves from Rovers goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg, with Tom Naylor also heading just over and Lang firing high and wide from a great position.

"I thought the response to their goal was excellent, and from there if there is one criticism it's that we should have scored more.

"We had enough possession in enough good areas of the pitch, but overall the lads deserve good credit for the win today.

"It was never going to be an easy game.

"We said before the game Doncaster have too many good players and, in my opinion, are in a league position that is false.

"And I think that will tell through the season.

"If they keep on being as honest as they have so far this season, they'll be fine."