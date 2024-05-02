Wigan Athletic boss pledges to change - 'I'm going to be more demanding'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latics more than achieved their seasonal goals this term, securing League One safety by the March international break, before closing with three wins to ensure a 12th-placed finish.

After all the off-field drama of the last 12 months - going back to last pre-season, when the very future of the club was uncertain - Maloney would be forgiven for being ready for a long break.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney has promised to be 'more demanding' with his players next season

Not a bit of it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No, I'm still full of energy, and there's still so much to do," he smiled. "All the squad building has to happen, and I'll review the team as soon as I can.

"Obviously, when you look at the away form this year, that needs work.

"There's certain times of games we haven't found a way to win, and that's on me to find a solution for the team.

"So there's lots of work I can be getting on with in preparation for next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll take a couple of weeks off...I'll maybe go back to Scotland for a week...but no...we've made it through this season, and I want next season to be even better.

"We'd have been, what, six points off sixth place right now with the deduction?"We were five points off sixth place in March, during the international break, after the Blackpool win.

"So the challenge is by the international break next March, can we be close, can we be even closer to that sixth place? That's my job."

When asked whether this summer would prove to be as eventful as last summer, Maloney replied: "I hope not!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully it will be a lot more stable, but I also feel that I will be a different manager and a different coach to last year.

"I've had a very young squad, many in their very first season, and I've had to be patient.

"Next season, I'm going to be more demanding.