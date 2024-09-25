Wigan Athletic boss posts injury update on half-a-dozen walking wounded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney is playing a waiting game to discover whether as many as half a dozen of his Wigan Athletic walking wounded will be available for Saturday's visit of Exeter City.

Joe Hugill missed the midweek draw against Stevenage, while both Luke Chambers and Toby Sibbick reported injuries during the game.

Chambers was replaced by James Carragher at the midway point against Boro, while Sibbick managed to make it through to full-time with Latics having made all of the substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney has posted a mixed injury update ahead of this weekend's visit of Exeter

"We're still not sure, we're waiting to hear back fully on Luke," reported Maloney. "He felt a bit of muscle tightness in the first half against Stevenage, and we had to make the change as quickly as we could.

"Toby picked up an injury in midweek, and he's gone for a scan, so again we're waiting and hoping on that one."

On Hugill, who was left out of the 18 altogether, Maloney added: "We'll find out on Friday about Joe, hopefully it's not too bad.

"He didn't train after Lincoln, when he came off with a dead leg. It's only a normal dead leg, but these things can take time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Latics boss also provided updates on wingers Jonny Smith and Maleace Asamoah, as well as Tyrese Francois, who has yet to kick a ball for the club since arriving from Fulham in the summer.

"Jonny Smith trained again today (Wednesday), so did Tyrese, so they're getting closer to the matchday squad," added Maloney.

"Ideally I'd like them to play some reserve games because it's been such a long period of time.

"Maleace is still not back with the group. He jarred his ankle in the reserves last week, and is still feeling some discomfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think it will be this weekend we'll see him back, we'll keep monitoring that, but it won't be long."

Michael Olakigbe has reported no after-effects to making his debut for Latics against Stevenage, having recovered from a broken leg suffered in pre-season.

Luke Robinson – who spent last season on loan at St Johnstone – remains on the long-term absentee list after undergoing knee surgery in the off-season.