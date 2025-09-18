Wigan Athletic captain Jason Kerr celebrates a goal with teammate Will Aimson

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe insists they will give captain Jason Kerr the ‘best possible chance’ to be fit for Saturday’s derby meeting against Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerr was a notable absentee from the Latics side that pulled off a stunning 3-0 victory against Doncaster last Saturday, having been sidelined with a minor injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Lowe provided an update on his skipper and squad fitness as a whole heading into Saturday’s derby with Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The squad is fine, they’re all good,” said Lowe. “They’re all fit and firing, we’ll give Jas the best possible chance, obviously, he missed the weekend.

"We’ve got Luke Robinson back training with the group, he has trained for the past week, so that’s good, but they’re all champing at the bit to play in one of these games, of course they are. But again, we have to make sure we pick the right team we feel can go and get a result.

“They were all out today training, plus the keepers, so it’s a big squad, a couple had to miss out in the 11 v 11 stuff we did. We’ll give Jas the best possible chance. Sess (Steven Sessegnon) has done an unbelievable job and been great in there, and if that’s the case, then that’s the case, but we’ll give the captain the best opportunity to play on Saturday afternoon.”

Lowe celebrated his 47th birthday on Thursday, and nothing would make the gaffer happier than three points in Saturday’s derby at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had some nice presents from my family this morning, so three points would be good along the way!” Lowe smiled.

"We’ve just got to worry about doing what we do, obviously being in a good run of form, and hopefully we can continue that form, then we can get three points.

“We used the positives (from Doncaster) and the feedback. I think the feedback is there to be seen, the lads have seen some stuff this morning, and we’ll continue that tomorrow. A lot of good stuff in and out of possession, so we want that to continue.

"As I say all the time, it’s about what we do, and if they continue the performances they’ve been producing of late, then we’ll be okay.”