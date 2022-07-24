Wigan Athletic boss provides update on Charlie Wyke and Gwion Edwards

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson provided an update on Charlie Wyke and Gwion Edwards, who both missed Saturday's final pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday.

By Paul Kendrick
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 2:25 pm

Edwards hasn't featured at all in the summer schedule, while Wyke's name was conspicuous by its absence on the team sheet having been a fixture in the No.9 shirt.

Read More

Read More
James McClean on Wigan Athletic's 'Championship test'

On Wyke, Richardson said: "Charlie has a knock, and he's going to have a scan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Charlie Wyke

"We'll probably know more next week."

On Edwards, he added: "It's been a frustrating time for Gwion.

"He came back for pre-season and in the first session on day one he picked up a little nip on his Achilles tendon.

"Those kinds of things are always finicky and problematic, purely off the blood supply which goes to them.

"I sound like a medical practitioner...it's only parrot-learning from the doc...he'll let me know if I get it wrong...avascular I believe is the term.

"But it's obviously not ideal for Gwion, because he'll have to play catch-up for the seven or eight weeks he's missed.

"We'll keep pushing him forward and see how he reacts, it'll be something we assess day by day."

Richardson will already be without midfielder Jordan Cousins until October.

The former Stoke midfielder’s only pre-season run-out came at Bamber Bridge, since when he’s been sidelined with a torn thigh muscle.

Having missed two-thirds of last term with hamstring and thigh issues, Cousins was hoping to get a solid summer programme under his belt to hit the ground running this time.

Leam RichardsonGwion EdwardsCharlie WykeSheffield Wednesday