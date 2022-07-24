Wigan Athletic boss provides update on Charlie Wyke and Gwion Edwards

Edwards hasn't featured at all in the summer schedule, while Wyke's name was conspicuous by its absence on the team sheet having been a fixture in the No.9 shirt.

On Wyke, Richardson said: "Charlie has a knock, and he's going to have a scan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Wyke

"We'll probably know more next week."

On Edwards, he added: "It's been a frustrating time for Gwion.

"He came back for pre-season and in the first session on day one he picked up a little nip on his Achilles tendon.

"Those kinds of things are always finicky and problematic, purely off the blood supply which goes to them.

"I sound like a medical practitioner...it's only parrot-learning from the doc...he'll let me know if I get it wrong...avascular I believe is the term.

"But it's obviously not ideal for Gwion, because he'll have to play catch-up for the seven or eight weeks he's missed.

"We'll keep pushing him forward and see how he reacts, it'll be something we assess day by day."

Richardson will already be without midfielder Jordan Cousins until October.

The former Stoke midfielder’s only pre-season run-out came at Bamber Bridge, since when he’s been sidelined with a torn thigh muscle.