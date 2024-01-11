Shaun Maloney is closing in on making Liverpool defender Luke Chambers his first January signing for Wigan Athletic.

Luke Chambers in action for Liverpool, taking on Martial Godo in Fulham colours

The 19-year-old left-back, who hails from Preston, has played four times for Liverpool's first team this season - three in the Europa League and one in the League Cup.

He's also made two appearances for the Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope that can work, we hope that's going to happen with Luke," revealed Latics boss Maloney. "Until it's signed and sealed, it's not done, but we're very hopeful on that.

"He's a really good player, who would add a lot of competition in that left-back position.

"At the moment, we're really reliant on Sess (Steven Sessegnon) and Sean Clare in those full-back areas.

"But I want competition, I want two players for every position, and hopefully Luke can add that if it happens...let's wait and see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chambers signed his first professional contract with the Anfield club in 2021.

The following year, he was part of the England squad that won the Under-19s European Championships, and spent the second half of last season on loan in Scotland with Kilmarnock.

He would bolster a Latics defence that has been without recognised left-back Tom Pearce for several weeks, with still no concrete return date on the horizon.