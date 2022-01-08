Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Blackburn Rovers victory

Thelo Aasgaard was Latics' stoppage-time hero against Blackburn

Rovers led 1-0 on the hour mark through Reda Khadra's strike four minutes into the second period.

But goals from Max Power and Jack Whatmough had Latics ahead as the game entered the last 15 minutes.

It looked like extra-time was on the cards when Daniel Ayala bundled home Khadra's free-kick with two minutes left.

But there was still time for Thelo Aasgaard to score a wondergoal from way out on the left flank in stoppage-time.

And Richardson heaped all the plaudits on his players, who played in an unfamiliar 3-4-3 formation to combat their in-form opponents.

"It was a very hard fought game, which we knew it would be, a local derby in the FA Cup," said the Latics boss.

"It had everything - excitement, goals, mistakes, tackles, headers, yellow cards.

"But all credit has to go to the players for getting the job done yet again.

"I dropped a different shape on them in the last couple of days, to try to accommodate the team we were playing.

"We tried to not only contain their threats, but also impose ourselves on the game at the other end.

"In the first half I didn't feel we were that great with the ball.

"In the second half it was a lot more even, and we saw a good contest.

"They're set up to play on the counter attack, and prey on mistakes, which they can do because they have some fantastic football players.

"We just gave them too much ball in the first half, and I kind of have to take that on the chin myself, because of the system I dropped on them.

"But fair credit to them for taking in the information, keep on working hard, and digging deep to get the win."