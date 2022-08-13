Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Bristol City draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Naylor in action against Bristol City

Latics made it three draws out of three on their return to the Championship after coming from behind to maintain their unbeaten start.

Andi Weimann gave City the lead inside six minutes, but Will Keane's equaliser midway through the second period was no more than Latics deserved.

If any side was going to force a winner, it was Latics, and the manager was more than satisfied with what his side offered up.

"There were a lot of pleasing things we can take from the game," he said.

"I actually thought we started very well, and the first time we left ourselves open without growing into the possession, we were punished.

"When your opponents are carrying that level of attacking threat, you're always leaving yourself open to what happened.

"But one of the most pleasing things was we managed to come from behind to take something from the game.

"And I thought we finished both halves with the impetus to push forward and try to win the game, which was very pleasing.

"There's plenty of positives we can take - we've continued the momentum we had last season, and that's helped us stay unbeaten.

"At the same time, the lads are still learning, and we know we still need to strengthen the squad to be able to have that competition for places you always need.

"We know that challenges are always around the corner - you only have to see the size and calibre of clubs we're welcoming here to know that.

"It's up to us to keep working hard, keep being diligent, which we are doing, and I know I'll always get that from this group."

After kick-off was slightly delayed because of a pigeon on the pitch, Latics were soon in a flap as City opened the scoring inside six minutes.

A swift break from City ripped Latics apart, and top scorer Weimann slotted home at the far post.

Latics also dodged what seemed to be a fair shout for a penalty when Jason Kerr appeared to collide with Tommy Conway inside the box.

They were fortunate again moments later when Joe Bennett and ex-Latics man Joe Williams collided on the deck, and the former lashed out at his opponent on the near side.

Thankfully for Latics, the officials - after long consultation - decided on only a yellow card.

And Latics began to grow into the game, with Max Power seeing a deflected shot well saved, before sending in a cross that Josh Magennis headed over from close range.

Magennis was then inches away from finishing Bennett's wonderful delivery from the left, before the Northern Ireland international engineered a glorious chance for himself, only to shoot wide.

Thelo Aasgaard took over from Bennett at the break, with Jamie Jones also replacing Ben Amos in goal shortly after the restart.

Latics had a massive shout for a penalty waved away as a James McClean corner was headed back by Jack Whatmough into the hand of a City defender.

The equaliser finally arrived midway through the second period through Keane after Tom Naylor's shot was blocked.