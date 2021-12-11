Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Ipswich draw

Will Keane can't believe his 'goal' has been disallowed

Latics had led through Callum Lang' s goal midway through the first half, only for James Norwood to level 13 minutes from time.

But Richardson was adamant Will Keane's 'goal' at the three-quarter mark - which was disallowed for offside - should have stood.

And he also felt the Tractor Boys should have played most of the game with 10 men, after Conor Chaplin escaped punishment despite appearing to stamp on Tom Pearce - having already been booked.

Latics remain second in League One, two points behind leaders Rotherham with a game in hand, but Richardson believes his side deserved more from Trevor Kettle and his assistants.

"I think on reflection of the week we've had - going through in the FA Cup, winning in midweek, and not getting beat today - it's been a good week," he said.

"We're obviously disappointed we didn't win, but the lads have been going well.

"I'm disappointed we conceded from a set-piece, because that's so unlike us.

"In the first half I thought we controlled large parts of the game.

"In the second half, it was more even, but all the big chances fell to us.

"Will Keane's goal, we obviously get to see it afterwards, and it is onside, which is disappointing.

"We know the officials have lots of decisions to make, but we do feel they've got the big ones wrong today.

"Their lad should be sent off, we all know that, and I'm sure the FA will look into it.