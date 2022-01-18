Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Morecambe victory

Max Power enjoys a joke with the away fans by bringing out the towel

Morecambe didn't look anything like a side struggling at the bottom end of League One, and deservedly led through Cole Stockton's seventh-minute goal.

That remained the score until first-half stoppage-time, when Will Keane fired home his 13th goal of the season.

And Latics didn't look back, with the visitors dominating the second period.

They dodged a bullet when Stockton hit the post with a curling shot from distance, before Callum Lang hit the Morecambe bar from Max Power's delivery.

But substitute Stephen Humphrys grabbed the winning goal with 17 minutes remaining to send Latics up to second in the table.

"The players take full credit," said Richardson. "The preparations they and the staff have put in since the weekend has been fantastic, and they take all the plaudits.

"In the first half we didn't earn the right to play, we were possibly five yards off the levels we should have been at.

"But the goal on half-time gave us the impetus to fix a few things, sand I thought we were excellent in the second half.

"We controlled the game and I thought we deserved the win.

"We've surpassed the points tally from last year, which is what we set out to do at the start of the season.

"You've always got to try and improve on what you did the previous year.

"To say we've done it with half the season still to go is a big, big compliment to everyone connected with the club - players, staff, owner, chief exec, everyone.

"Fingers crossed we can continue taking those steps, and we'll get where we want to be by the end of the season."