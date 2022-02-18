Wigan Athletic boss reacts to point at Rotherham United

Latics led at the break thanks to Stephen Humphrys' brilliant low strike just before the half-hour mark.

But they were pegged back 15 minutes from gime when Ollie Rathbone beat Ben Amos from 25 yards.

"I think any point away from home in this league its a good point," said Richardson.

Curtis Tilt enjoyed his return to Rotherham

"When you've played Saturday, Tuesday and Friday, as we have, with limited turnaround, you have to respect that even more.

"They've had almost a week to prepare for this, and our lads have put in a huge shift to match them.

"To come here and be as competitive as we were - and the way we defended in the second half - we'll take that."

The result leaves Latics six points behind the Millers with two games in hand.

But it also extended their advantage over third spot to six points, having played two games fewer than all of their rivals.

But had a sell-out crowd at the New York Stadium seen the best two sides in the division going head to head?

"I'd always be careful saying that kind of thing," Richardson added.

"I know it's been used a few times already this season, and it's possibly a deflection kind of tactic.

"But the best team is always there at the end of the year, and this year will be no different.

"Certainly Paul Warne's managed to get out of this league three times, and he's got a fantastic work ethic here.

"But we're up there too, and I think you saw two very competitive teams going at it."