Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Latics had hit the post at the end of the first half through Tendayi Darikwa, before they were hit by a sucker punch eight minutes after the restart.

There appeared minimal if any contact from Jack Whatmough as Massimo Luongo passed him just inside the box.

But the Wednesday man tumbled to the deck and the official pointed to the spot, allowing Barry Bannan to score the only goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McClean in action against Sheffield Wednesday

Which left Richardson choosing his words carefully after the game.

"It was one of those games that didn't have much quality in it," he said.

"I thought we probably shaded the first half, we created the better chances.

"In the second half they probably imposed themselves more, and they had something to work with.

"I just think the players should decide the result of games.

"The players haven't decided that result, and that is disappointing.

"If you're not 100 per cent sure, you can't give a penalty like that.

"From every possible angle it's definitely not a penalty, which is ridiculous.

"During the game, I didn't think it was.

"But having seen it after the game, it's definitely not a penalty.

"If the game is going to peter out as a 0-0, let it peter out.

"People don't have to get involved and show their worth on the pitch.

"Their worth on the pitch is making sure games get officiated in the correct way."