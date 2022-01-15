Wigan Athletic boss reacts to victory at Doncaster Rovers

Leam Richardson before the game at Doncaster

Goals from Max Power and Will Keane at the beginning of each half were enough to secure a vital three points, despite ex-Latics man Omar Bogle pulling one back on the hour mark.

With Sunderland being held by 10-man Accrington and Rotherham losing at struggling Fleetwood, Latics cemented their position in the automatic promotion picture - four points behind new leaders Wycombe - with FIVE games in hand.

"Three points are three points - and these are as valuable as any others," assessed the Latics boss.

"It doesn't matter if they come against the top of the league or the bottom of the league, we respect every single point that's available.

"Fair credit to Doncaster, they kept us very honest this afternoon.

"I thought we made reasonable starts to both halves, without then dropping into the kind of flow and rhythm we would have liked.

"But you've got to remind yourself we haven't had a league game since December 18, and we're delighted to come away with a result.

"There's no easy games in this league, and we knew Doncaster would give it everything because they're in a position they don't what to be in.

"It was a bit of a 'bitty' game, with not much in the way of free-flowing football, but we'll take the points and move on to the next game."

Richardson also hailed matchwinner Keane, who headed over from point-blank range in the first half before taking his tally to a dozen nine minutes after the restart.

"As long as Will's getting himself into those areas, I'm all right with him missing a few as well as scoring a few," Richardson added.

"You'd always rather somebody be in there to miss them rather than not being there in the first place.

"He knows the amount of belief I have in him and also the coaching staff has in him.

"It was an important goal for us today and I know he'll finish the season with a lot of goals for us."